Former shelter dog plays Toto in Abingdon performance

A former shelter dog is now an actor at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, playing Toto in "The Wizard of Oz.' Max is an 11-year-old terrier mix, and this is the first time he’s acted in a play.

"And he takes his role as Toto very seriously which I think is so much fun," said Libby Zabit, who plays Dorothy Gail in The Wizard of Oz at the? Barter Theatre.

She said having an animal in the production helps the actors keep the show fresh. "You can’t help but react to whatever he’s giving you that day, and he is such a special dog he knows so many tricks," Zabit said.

"He really does love it," said one of Max’s adoptive parents, Lauren Smith. "He loves, I say, are you ready for work? And he’s like 'ooh.'"

She said Max was a shelter dog, and was about to be euthanized when he was adopted. As she was talking, Max wore a red bandana and cuddled in Smith’s lap, almost like a baby.

"As long as you scratch the belly, he’s usually good to go," Smith said.

Max and the rest of the cast of The Wizard of Oz are performing the show through August 18th.