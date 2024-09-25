Emhoff says an army of lawyers is ready to step-in if the GOP claims voter fraud

A crowd of about a hundred law students who have been working to ensure an honest election cheered the arrival of Doug Emhoff --- a law professor at Georgetown who’s taking time off to campaign for his wife. He thanked them and warned that supporters of Donald Trump were now promoting new policies and laws to make voting more difficult.

Sandy Hausman / Radio IQ Doug Emhoff speaks to law students at UVA, asking them to support his wife — Kamala Harris — for president.

“Because they cannot win on issues, they have to try to make it more difficult to vote. You are joining an army of lawyers who have been assembled to protect this election – to make sure folks can vote, are not intimidated, are not falling for misinformation, gas lighting, because we already know that they’re going to do.”

And Emhoff encouraged the students to help turnout the vote for Kamala Harris.

“We need to come out in such numbers to basically exceed any efforts to suppress our vote.”

He warned that if Donald Trump were to win, he could appoint two or three more Supreme Court justices.

“We’ve seen the hell scape that the Dobbs decision has inflicted on not only the women of this country but families. You saw what Justice Thomas said in the concurring opinion of Dobbs. He said anything else that’s based on the right of privacy, let’s take a look at that.”

Emhoff supposed the students were angry and suggested they put that anger to good use.

“Some of this stuff is so infuriating to me, and I know it is to you too. I would turn that into action.”

He went on to predict that the election would be close but insisted Harris would win.