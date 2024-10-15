Victims and perpetrators of crime find an alternative to trials in Virginia

Sixty-three-year-old lawyer Doug Ford tries to exercise every day – often skating or riding a bike on the rural roads near his home north of Charlottesville.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and I’ve ridden on the and not had much of a problem," he says.

But in February of 2023 he was roller skiing when a local stone mason, Jesse Morris, came up from behind in his pick-up truck.

“I was rushing – trying to get to Battery Plus, and I was watching the Google Maps – trying to type it in," he recalls, "and before I realized it, I struck a man.”

Ford was knocked into a ditch with a broken arm, elbow, shoulder blade, ribs and ankle. Morris panicked and drove away, but people passing by rushed to help. The victim would spend several days in the hospital and needed many weeks to recover.

Morris, who had joint custody of his two young children, feared he would lose them if his crime was discovered, but he felt terrible and worried about Ford.

“I looked at the news and prayed for him and didn’t hear anything about it for a while, and then the cops showed up, and they were questioning me about it, so I told them I did it.”

Ford was angry – thinking Morris had hit him on purpose.

"There is always a handful of people who think they have a God-given right to pavement and don't think non-motorized vehicles should be on it."

But when he met Morris in court he realized it was an accident.

“He wrote me a note at one point, saying he was sorry, saying – could he do anything for me. He expressed real regret and sorrow when we met," Ford says.

And he knew distracted driving was a common problem.

“It could be a mother turning around to check on her kids in the back seat, people buried in the phone.”

The prosecutor in the case told Ford about a new program that would allow him and the man who hit him to avoid a trial and find another way for Morris to make amends. Fritz Hudson with the non-profit Central Virginia Community Justice explains the concept.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Restorative justice facilitators Erin Campbell and Fritz Hudson with Jesse Morris (center)

“You’re not the worst thing you’ve ever done," he says. "Whoever it is who has caused someone injury has the potential to give comfort to the person who he has injured and assure the community that kind of behavior will not be repeated.”

The process begins with meetings between facilitators like Hudson and his co-director Erin Campbell.

“Often those who are responsible for harm are labeled as bad," she says. "They’re often counseled in court to not take responsibility, to not make a personal connection with the harmed person. Don’t look at them. When you treat a responsible person with dignity, they’re often more willing to step into – okay, I did this, and accountability is huge.”

And victims must be willing to make a deal. Doug Ford wanted Jesse Morris to remind drivers that they have to share the road and focus solely on driving.

“What I wanted was some sort of community impact that would just make the road safer for all of us.”

Morris readily agreed to tell his story at 25 events around Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Other cases have been settled with different solutions. Sometimes the victims of crime want to be compensated for medical bills and other expenses. They might insist the offender take an anger management class, get therapy or use their creative gifts in new ways.

“We’ve had a young person who made an art piece for a local business that was vandalized," Campbell recalls.

So far, 160 people have taken part in the restorative justice program, and Campbell says it seems to be working. Jesse Morris has completed 21 of his public speaking engagements – including this interview – and feels good about teaching his children by example so that when they become drivers, they and others on the road will be safer.