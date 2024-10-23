FEMA says 2,100 Virginians have applied for assistance, totaling $6.23 million

Flood survivors have until December 2nd to file claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency if they had damage to their home or business from Hurricane Helene. So far, more than 2,100 people in Virginia have already filed and been approved by FEMA.

Inside a gymnasium at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds in Dublin on a recent afternoon, a handful of people were registering for FEMA assistance, and talking with other agencies who are offering help to flood survivors.

James Anders and his wife live in Wythe County next to Cripple Creek. Their basement and outbuildings were flooded by Helene on September 27. “My wife’s lived there her whole life and 1977 was the last time it was this high,” Anders said.

They lost tools and family heirlooms, but Anders is grateful because their house’s stone foundation appears unharmed.

“I know people were hit harder than we were,” Anders said. “We lost a lot. But we were safe, our house wasn’t damaged. And you know there was neighbors close by that lost their homes, their belongings, I mean they lost everything.

This Dublin location is one of seven FEMA disaster recovery centers in Virginia, including a new location in Wytheville. The agency says the majority of people are filing claims online.

As of October 21 FEMA has approved assistance totaling over $6.23 million for Virginia residents who were impacted by Helene.

People who live in Galax and Radford, as well as Bedford, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties are eligible.

People who live outside those areas can contact their local emergency management office to determine what local resources are available.

According to the state Department of Emergency Management, Helene damaged 619 homes and destroyed 47 in Virginia. Over 100 businesses were affected. Survivors can apply for assistance from several state and federal agencies, including FEMA.

For more information about filing for FEMA assistance, you can call 1-800-621-3362, 7 days a week. Or go to DisasterAssistance.gov.