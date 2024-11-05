Albemarle voters excited to cast ballots

At mid-day, the gym at Ivy School west of Charlottesville was crowded with would-be voters, volunteers and poll workers. State Delegate Amy Laufer dropped by to thank those dedicated to a clean election.

“These are folks who live in our community and are doing this because they care about democracy, they care about our country, and they want this election to be done right too," she said.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Lines formed before noon as suburban Charlottesville voters waited to cast their ballots.

19-year-old Katharine Harris was casting a ballot for the first time and was determined to do everything right.

“I’m so excited. I actually did triple-check my ballot, just in case."

And she was not alone.

“It’s really important to me, my sisters, my mom.," Harris told RadioIQ.

And did her friends share that view?

"Yes ma’am!" she said.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ School was out for Election Day in Albemarle County, and many parents brought kids to the polls.

Veteran voter Rob Rinehart was also on hand.

“It’s a privilege," he announced.

And what issues concerned him most?

"I was worried about a loss of our freedoms and the constitution not being ..."

He paused, searching for just the right word.

"Upheld!" said his wife Charlotte. She had also come to cast a ballot.

A truck streaming a large red Trump banner did drive-by the polling place, but officials reported no disruptions anywhere in the county.