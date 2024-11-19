State senators press Department of Corrections for answers

Barbara Favola and Scott Surovell, who represent districts in Northern Virginia, have been hearing from people with family members or friends at Red Onion and Wallens Ridge – two maximum security prisons in the southern-most part of the state. They report frequent and prolonged lockdowns, denial of outdoor recreation and showers, buildings that are too hot or too cold, supplied with bad food and water that is brown. In a two-page letter to the Department of Corrections, Surovell and Favola demanded answers.

"I want the Department of Corrections to respond!" Favola told Radio IQ. "I want to ensure that our prisons are operated in a way that is humane, that creates a safe environment and that really results in rehabilitation."

She and Surovell asked for a report on those inmates who have burned themselves – knowing that the nearest burn unit is in Richmond, and they might be transferred to a prison closer to VCU.

Favola said she was puzzled by the fact that Virginia was supposed to have a prison ombudsman by now – that lawmakers budgeted a quarter of a million dollars for that office.

"We were hoping that the ombudsman office would create some checks and balances in the system, to serve as a sounding board if not an opportunity to actually correct items."

Favola pledged to look into that situation.