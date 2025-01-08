Subterranean Sound: a concert series in a cave

Last year, bands like Strong Water played without amplification in the Grand Caverns’ Cathedral Hall where an 8-foot-tall stalagmite stands behind the stage. Austin Shank, Gottoes’ director of parks and tourism, says tickets sold out quickly for shows in one of the largest caves in the east.

“It has a 30’ ceiling and is about 300 feet long, so it’s a massive space, and one of the reasons we selected this room was that the acoustics resonate richly.”

And the temperature is a constant 58 degrees – ideal for storing and drinking wine. The products of Virginia vineyards, breweries and cideries along with food are served in the Cavern Tavern beforehand.

Then just 75 guests take a 15 minute walk to the performance space which concert goers Brooke and Corbyn say is something else.

"The first time was surreal. You take in the music in a different way, feel it in a different way, and it was fantastic."

"It was amazing. Very magical. It felt sacred."

"The sounds swell in the cavern and everybody was just tuned in, listening."

Musicians Greg Brennan and Brad Rogers say that’s a treat.

"People don’t have cell service, so they’re not calling someone or texting. They’re there to listen to music."

"And it’s a limited audience, so that exclusivity and intimacy combine with the beauty of that space. It’s hard to think of something more unique."

Tommy Coyote Call it Latingrass! Larry and Joe provide a lively mix of bluegrass and South American folk.

The prospect of playing 100 feet underground was too good for Grammy nominee Joe Troop to say no. He agreed to start an eleven-week tour in Grottoes.

"Of all the venues that I’ve played – thousands of venues that I’ve played in my life – this may take the cake!"

A native of North Carolina, Troop loves the Shenandoah Valley and feels it’s the perfect place for him and his partner, Larry Bellarin, an award-winning musician and refugee from Venezuela.

"It’s bluegrass country, but there are tons of immigrants from Latin America," Troop explains. "Bluegrass country has changed, and I think that Larry and I speak to that change."

Larry and Joe are known for a unique blend of Appalachian and South American folk music with Joe on the banjo, fiddle and guitar and Larry playing Venezuelan harp, the cuatro, maracas and stand-up bass.

This song is aptly named: Runnin’ from the Weather. It’ll be cold outside, but Troop says the duo will have a warm message for the audience.

"Larry and I are sort of the poster children for music without borders, and we like to show people how joyous cross-cultural musical exploration can be and also cross-cultural friendship and camaraderie."

And they hope the concert will help counter any anti-immigrant rhetoric as Donald Trump takes office.

"If anyone wants to flip the script on some of the hate speech, I would encourage them to come out and boogie down with us in a cave. Let’s let the Shenandoah Valley course through our souls together!"

For more information go to grandcaverns.com/visit/events/

