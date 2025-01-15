Southwest Virginia at center of America’s 250th anniversary of independence

The Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) is in charge of coordinating events throughout Virginia that will celebrate the key moments leading to The American Revolution and Independence Day.

The year-and-a-half long celebration officially kicks off on Saturday, January 18 in downtown Roanoke at the O. Winston Link and Roanoke History Museum with the "Salute to Southwest Virginia".

Eric Monday represents the Virginia Bar Association for the commission and is a spokesman for VA250. He begins by pointing out that Virginia and The American Revolution are inseparable. "Virginia’s history is America’s story and, honestly, that really is true. When you look back at the Revolutionary Era and the names of the people that were really instrumental in the founding of this country, the majority of them are Virginians. They called it “The Virginia Dynasty”. Four of the first five presidents of the United States – they were all Virginians."

The January 18 event focuses on the drafting of the Fincastle Resolutions. I was unfamiliar with this document. Monday enlightened me, "What that was, was out here on the frontier, a group of frontiersmen put down on paper for the very first time – it was southwestern Virginians – that were the first to say that they were willing to take up arms and fight for their liberty."

In recent times, the writing of history has sometimes come into question for accuracy. I asked Monday if this was a consideration of the commission in planning and presenting events.

Blue Ridge PBS / VA250.org Frontiersmen reenactors gather to draft the Fincastle Resolutions.

He said it was, "Absolutely, and I’m very proud of what Virginia has done. The VA250 Commission has been around for several years now and we’ve spent a lot of time up front thinking about how you wanted to celebrate and also commemorate the idea of The American Revolution. I mean, The Revolution didn’t apply to about two-thirds of this country. If you were black, you had no rights at all. You were probably property. If you were Native American, you’d had your land stolen from you. If you were a female, you had no property and you had no right to vote. So, those words sound great, but they didn’t apply to most Americans in 1776. But over those 250 years, the words that really didn’t mean a whole lot for most Americans in 1776, really have come to be true. The promise of The Revolution has been delivered to all Americans as we approach the 250th. The two and a half centuries since, have made the promise of The Revolution a reality."

Monday then went on to preview some of the highlights planned for the January 18th event in downtown Roanoke, which will be free to the public.

"It’s going to be a big deal. It’s the kickoff the two-year long celebration of American independence that was absolutely led by the Commonwealth of Virginia and started right here in southwestern Virginia. There will be a parade with the VMI Band. The Virginia 250 mobile exhibit is going to premiere here in Roanoke. There will be a procession and display of fifty flags from The Revolutionary Era. There’s also an exhibit at The History Museum of Western Virginia on the settlement of the valley of Virginia in southwestern Virginia. You’ll have our own Roanoke Symphony premiering a brand-new fanfare that has been composed solely to celebrate the 250th and this kickoff with the Fincastle Resolutions. And we may even have a man on a horse! So, pray for good weather!", Monday concludes.

The VA250 website is extensive and impressive. Monday encouraged everyone to check it out and, in particular, those keen on history, "There is an enormous amount on that website with a lot of links that can take you down pretty much any Revolutionary rabbit hole that you’re interested in going down."

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 18 at the Roanoke History Museum. Admission is free.

