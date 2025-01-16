A potential casino in NOVA is already a divisive topic

Members of the General Assembly are debating a bill that could eventually lead to a new casino in Northern Virginia. And opponents are already organizing.

The proposal to put a casino in a new entertainment district on the Silver Line in Tysons Corner is prompting a wave of opposition, and now lawmakers are hearing from people who say they do not want a casino in their community.

"The developer has also made eye-popping political contributions over a million dollars so far and counting," says Senator Jennifer Boysko, a Democrat from Herndon. "And there are lobbyists up and down the hallways of the General Assembly, and I'll just tell you that the arm twisting has begun in full force to build political support."

The Fairfax delegation is split, and supporters include Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell. But Fairfax County Supervisor Jimmy Bierman is one of the local leaders who is in opposition.

"We do not want it. Read my lips. We didn't ask for it," he says. "We don't want it, and it is a bad idea."

The bill under consideration would authorize the Board of Supervisors to approve a referendum, potentially giving voters the decision on opening another casino in Virginia.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.