Cardinal Conversation: Reopening a rural hospital
People in Patrick County are hopeful that they'll soon have a hospital again.
Since the county's only hospital closed in 2017 residents have had to drive as much as two hours for emergency room care.
Tennessee-based Braden Health, which bought the hospital at auction last year, is the third company to try and re-open the hospital.
Cardinal News reporter Emily Schabacker is covering this story and she talked with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.