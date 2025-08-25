Earle-Sears says she's forgiven the protestor who held a controversial sign outside NOVA school board meeting

Virginia’s Republican candidate for governor told Radio IQ she has forgiven the woman with a controversial sign held at a recent school board meeting.

The sign, held by an unidentified protestor who was supporting transgender inclusive policies at an Arlington School Board meeting last week, has ignited a firestorm of attacks online. Both Winsome Earle-Sears and Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger condemned the sign as racist.

Was just sent a picture of this person with this sign outside of Arlington’s school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/Ie0UC84jxR — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) August 21, 2025

Earle-Sears mentioned the sign unprompted as she left an interview with Radio IQ Richmond Bureau Chief Brad Kutner.

“I pray a lot because I understand there’s a power higher than me," Earle-Sears said, when asked about how her faith impacts her work as Lt. Governor and on the campaign trail. "That’s why I’ve forgiven the woman who had that sign.”

Earle-Sears' comments come as the candidate has spent much of her campaign criticizing school divisions with bathroom and locker room policies that allow transgender students to use the facilities aligned with their gender identity.

The Arlington School Board joined Fairfax and other Northern Virginia school districts in voting to keep those policies despite funding cut threats from President Donald Trump.

Local reports suggest the cuts could mean millions lost for the localities.

Arlington-area Congressman Don Beyer said he was proud of the school districts for quote “ensuring a strong start to the year for all Northern Virginia students, as opposed to joining the Trump Administration’s political stunts.”

The rest of the interview with Earle-Sears will air in September.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

