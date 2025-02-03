Cardinal Conversation: Legislation to rein in Appalachian Power bills
A bill being considered in the General Assembly is intended to slow the rate of increase in power bills for people in Central and Southwest Virginia.
It would make changes in how Appalachian Power requests rate adjustments and passes certain costs on to customers. The measure has been approved by a House committee with further action expected this week.
Matt Busse is covering the story for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.