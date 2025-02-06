Financial aid advisors say FAFSA applications are going smoother this year

Students hoping to go to college this fall may want to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA application soon. Many schools and universities have deadlines in March for students to be eligible to get the most student assistance as possible.

This year’s FAFSA application was delayed a couple of months, but compared with the issues last year applicants are reporting fewer problems, said Kymn Brewer, Interim Financial Aid Manager at New River Community College in Dublin. She helps students and their parents fill out their financial aid applications.

“It is a much simpler process since they’ve made the changes,” Brewer said. “And it takes 15-20 minutes to complete it.”

That echoes what Erin McGrath has been hearing. She’s with the State Council Of Higher Education for Virginia and has been talking with advisors at high schools. “They say it’s gone much more smoothly this year," McGrath said.

Before filling out a FAFSA, both students and a parent need to create a username and password on the studentaid.gov website. It takes about three days to be verified. Brewer also notes there’s a final step. After the student fills out the FAFSA and signs, the parent must also go in and fill out their portion before the application goes through.

“Occasionally we will have students who will complete their part. And then unfortunately will come in the fall and realize that their parent never went in and completed their part,” Brewer said.

Brewer is hosting a workshop at New River Community College on Feb. 8 to help students and parents navigate filling out the FAFSA, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in 161 Godbey Hall.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.