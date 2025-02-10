Cardinal Conversation: A controversial policy change at Sweet Briar College
Sweet Briar College, a private college for women in Amherst County, will no longer admit transgender and non-binary students.
The policy change has drawn criticism from some current and former students but the school says it's a necessary step.
Lisa Rowan is covering the story for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.