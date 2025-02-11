The debate over crimes involving fentanyl continues in Richmond

Members of the General Assembly are debating ways to crack down on fentanyl crimes in Virginia.

The Senate of Virginia is considering a bill that would allow prosecutors to charge felony homicide for drug dealers who supply a fatal dose of fentanyl to minors. Senate Republican Leader Ryan McDougle says limiting the penalties to the death of only minors is a mistake.

"It doesn't matter how old the person is that passes because our families don't care whether their 17-year-old dies or their 18-year-old dies, that drug dealer should still be held accountable and not on the streets to continue to hurt our children," McDougle says.

The House of Delegates is considering a similar bill, although that version allows prosecutors to charge involuntary manslaughter rather than felony homicide. It was introduced by Delegate Josh Thomas, a Democrat from Prince William County.

"I have serious reservations about felony murder in general, particularly in its application in Virginia historically against Black Virginians," Thomas says.

Senators and delegates are also divided over whether the fentanyl has to be the sole cause of death or a contributing factor. These differences will be worked out in a conference committee that's not open to the public or the press.

