Could Virginia finally rein in its loose campaign finance laws?

Members of the General Assembly are considering reforming Virginia's campaign finance system.

Virginia has almost no limits on what candidates can do with campaign cash, which has led to some awkward disclosures.

"About seven or eight years ago, there was an individual who used a down payment on a yacht," says Delegate Joshua Cole, a Democrat from Prince William County. "Some people are using different things to buy vacations or put down payments on homes. And so, really what we wanna do is rein these things in, right?"

He has a bill that would prohibit candidates and former candidates who are now elected officials from using campaign cash for personal use. Delegate Mike Cherry is a Republican from Colonial Heights who says the governor might end up signing the bill.

"They've indicated that they do support, certainly in concept – they want to see which version of the bill is gonna actually get through. And, of course, he can offer amendments or anything else that he deems fit," Cherry explains. "That's the co-equal branch of government. But in general, he has indicated that he is supportive of this aspect of campaign finance reform."

A spokesman for the governor says he'll take a look at any legislation that lands on his desk.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.