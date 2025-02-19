Radford to host classical music performance that explores tough questions around mental illness

On Friday, February 21st, Radford University is hosting a classical music performance that explores tough questions around mental illness.

Courtesy Radford University

They'll be performing “Die Schöne Müllerin” (The Beautiful Miller’s Daughter), a song cycle written by Franz Schubert in the 1800s. Students will be rehearsing with and coached by professional musicians prior to the performance. In addition to the music performance, mental health professionals will also be leading a discussion with students and the community around mental illness.

“People who can walk through the pain, through the avenue of music I think, it’s a great skill to learn,” said Denise Bernardini, who teaches vocal studies at Radford University and is helping coordinate the performance and roundtable discussion. “To become more resilient through art, through music. And through the knowledge that things will be better eventually.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, rates of anxiety and depression are highest among people aged 18–29. Bernardini said, as a teacher, she sees the stresses many students face and how important it is to have access to mental health care. In addition, art and music can be part of how they learn to cope with problems.

“Die Schöne Müllerin” tells the story of a young man who falls in love. “At one point she gives him a ribbon out of her hair,” Bernardini said. “And he takes her friendliness and the idea that she would give him this ribbon out of her hair as a sign that she loves him in the way that he loves her.”

Radford University vocal students will be joining professional musicians for the event. Cailyn Wilson, a sophomore studying music therapy, was one of those selected.

“German is not a language that I would particularly pick for myself to sing, but it was a challenge, and we all chose to rise to the challenge cause these are technically graduate student works,” Wilson said. “We wanted to do it. And it just shows you how when you put work into something, it could turn out well. And it shows you the theme of resilience.”

This experience has helped her think about finding inner strength — different from the tragic decision the main character makes in “Die Schöne Müllerin.” He ends his life after he discovers the Miller’s daughter doesn’t love him back.

The part Wilson sings is towards the beginning — a happy scene as the man is following the sound of a brook through a forest, which leads him to a water mill.

“And that’s where he ends up meeting this woman. And that’s where he falls in love but is not reciprocated,” Wilson said. “And he does eventually end up committing suicide.”

In classes together, students and Bernardini have discussed how romantic obsessions can become unhealthy and about ways to overcome any crushing disappointment one feels in life. Wilson said, as a music student, she can relate to this.

“We put our all into music and sometimes it doesn’t work out. And we just, sometimes we question if we can keep going or not; whether this is our path,” Wilson said. “But we keep going because it’s the only thing we know.”

She said it’s important, at any age, to keep talking about how not to lose hope even when things seem grim.

“If you don’t have something that can anchor yourself and make you feel like, 'Ok, I have a purpose,' then it can definitely affect you.”

On Friday afternoon, before the performance, there will be a roundtable discussion at 2:00 with a counselor, a doctor and professional musicians. The public is welcome to attend and it’s free. So is the performance on Friday evening at 7:30 at Radford University.

If you are in crisis, you can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988.