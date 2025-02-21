UVA Health votes to limit gender affirming care for those under 19

UVA’s board of visitors could hear protesters chanting outside as they went into a closed session to discuss their dilemma. Late last month President Trump had threatened to withhold federal funds – including research grants and payments through Medicaid and Medicare – if they did not stop treating transgender patients under the age of 19.

While the matter is making its way through the courts, the board voted to continue therapy for current patients, but to refuse hormone treatment or puberty blockers for new patients. It has never done transgender surgery. Instead, the medical center will refer those who want a prescription or surgery to private providers.

The news upset Drs. Mo Nadkarni, Margaret Plews-Ogan, Leslie Olsakovsky, Ann Kellams and nursing student James Pegam.

“We start with the transgender population, but then the next population could be women trying to access birth control.”

“There is a sacredness to the doctor/patient relationship, and when politics invades that, we need to stand up and say something.”

“This is a very fragile part of our population that struggles with bureaucracy and all the roadblocks in society, and struggling to get medical care is a horrible thing to consider.”

“It is a population that is at high risk for mood disorders, suicide and what we do know and what evidence shows is that gender affirming care saves lives.”

“This is a slippery slope when we start legislation or regulating what happens between a patient and their doctor.”

Jill Kertulla agrees. The mother of a transgender child, she says hormone therapy made an incredible difference for her daughter.

“She’s in her early 30’s and is happier than she has ever been in life and in a good relationship and a good job, and I just am scared stiff that’s all going to get taken away.”

And she fears the president is putting transgender people in greater danger.

“The thing that is almost more than the medical thing is the permission that Trump has given for people be bigots and to create unsafe spaces for not only transgender but all kinds of other minorities.”

Word of the vote was not widely publicized. Many medical professionals said they didn’t know about it until Thursday evening, but a hundred people turned out to express concerns and were hoping to observe debate. Instead, only five people were allowed into the board room – and they were quickly ushered out when members went into executive session.

There was no discussion when the board returned for a vote. Only one– former Congressman Lewis Payne – voted against the ban, and he was advised by Rector Robert Hardie not to discuss his views with reporters. UVA President James Ryan was also silent on the subject.