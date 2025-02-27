Flood survivors in Southwest Virginia wait on federal assistance decision

After flooding swept through central Appalachia earlier this month, President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for some states. That announcement was made Wednesday, and it means residents in four counties there are eligible to apply for individual assistance. The federal government has not yet responded to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s request for Virginians to apply for assistance through FEMA.

Trump approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky and West Virginia earlier this week. Here in Virginia, emergency responders are still assessing damage.

One of the areas hardest hit was Richlands, in Tazewell County. There, Betty Carson, her three daughters and four grandchildren have relocated to an upstairs apartment, after their homes were flooded Feb 15.

“Honestly in our little community I haven’t really seen anything,” Carson said. “We’ve basically just been, you know, trying to help each other out. And, you know, just make do and get by the best we can.”

Carson said neighbors are helping each other rip out flooded carpet and destroyed belongings, to try to preserve their homes. 11 days after the storm, she hasn’t been told if any help will be available from FEMA.

“We’ve had several people, several families, that literally have lost everything they owned,” Carson said.

After a different storm devastated some parts of Southwest Virginia last fall, FEMA approved Virginia’s request for federal funding five days after the flood.

For now, Carson and her family are organizing a fundraiser to help support neighbors. Other volunteer organizations have been rallying to help get supplies and feed people across central Appalachia.

Public Schools in Buchanan County have been closed due to the floods. They announced Wednesday they plan to reopen virtually on March 3, and in-person on March 10th.

