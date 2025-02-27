Youngkin directs state and local police in Virginia to assist with federal immigration enforcement

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a new executive order that directs state police and corrections officers to assist with federal immigration enforcement.

The order states that federal law allows state and local law enforcement officials to be deputized to assist with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations.

It includes a number of directives – including a new State Police Task Force of federally-deputized troopers to assist with the identification and apprehension of-- quote "criminal, illegal immigrants who pose a risk to public safety."

The order also directs local and regional jails to cooperate with the task force.

Here's the entire statement from the governor's office on the new executive order:

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued Executive Order 47 to direct state law enforcement and corrections officers to assist with federal immigration enforcement and to request localities fully cooperate with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement removal and other enforcement operations. Section 287(g) agreements allow state and local law enforcement officials to be deputized to support federal immigration enforcement efforts.

“As Governor, protecting our citizens is my foremost responsibility and today we are taking action that will make Virginia safer by removing dangerous criminal illegal immigrants from our Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This order will allow Virginia State Police and the Department of Corrections to partner with President Trump’s administration on federal immigration enforcement. Dangerous criminal illegal immigrants should not be let back into our communities to assault, rape and murder. They should be sent back where they came from.”

“I am a legal immigrant and now a naturalized citizen. Working together, the Governor, Attorney General, and I have made Virginia safer. We supported more funding for law enforcement and tackled violent crimes in our cities. Now, working with President Trump, we can take on the scourge of dangerous and violent illegal immigrants,” said Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “We’ve seen too many tragic stories after dangerous criminals in this country illegally were put back on the streets, and this Executive Order will make sure we send them back to where they came from.”

“As I have said before, Virginia’s law enforcement professionals have both the authority and a moral duty to cooperate with every lawful federal immigration order to the maximum extent possible,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Keeping Virginians safe from violent criminals is our top priority. Today's executive order makes one thing crystal clear. If you are present in this country illegally and commit a violent crime, you will be arrested and deported consistent with the law.”

Executive Order 47 directs the Virginia State Police and the Department of Corrections to sign Section 287(g) agreements with ICE and directs the Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security to request a certification from local and regional jail authorities confirming their full cooperation with ICE and that they will cooperate with the Section 287(g) VSP Task Force.

The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 added Section 287(g) to the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which authorizes ICE to enter into agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies to advance enforcement of federal immigration laws. Further, Section 287(g) agreements give federally trained and certified state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under ICE’s direction and oversight.

Under this order, the Virginia State Police will enter into a Section 287(g) Task Force Model Memorandum of Understanding with ICE. This agreement will create a State Police Task Force of federally deputized troopers to assist in the identification and apprehension of criminal illegal immigrants who pose a risk to public safety throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The order also directs the Virginia Department of Corrections to complete a Section 287(g) Jail Enforcement Model Memorandum of Understanding with ICE. This agreement will allow the use of multiple detention and processing facilities throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and train corrections officers to be assigned as Designated Immigration Officers.

The order also requires the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to contact every Director, Sheriff, or other official in charge of a local or regional jail in the Commonwealth of Virginia to certify their full cooperation with ICE in all Enforcement and Removal Operations and stating that they will cooperate with the Section 287(g) VSP Task Force.