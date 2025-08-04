© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
UVA law professor named interim president

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published August 4, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT
Paul G. Mahoney
University of Virginia
Paul G. Mahoney

A law professor and former dean will be the interim president at the University of Virginia.

The school’s board of visitors elected Paul G. Mahoney to the post Monday afternoon. He'll assume the role on August 11th, according to an announcement from UVA.

Mahoney was dean of the law school from 2008 to 2016 and is currently a professor there.

Under pressure from the Trump administration, Jim Ryan stepped down as president earlier this summer. A search for UVA’s next permanent president is underway.

Updated: August 4, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT
Editor's Note: The University of Virginia is a financial supporter of Radio IQ.
