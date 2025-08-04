© 2025
Cardinal Conversation: Microclimates in Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:28 AM EDT

When you hear the official temperature for your city and feel certain it's hotter than that at your house, you may be right.

Temperatures can vary significantly within a single locality depending on how much green space or pavement is nearby.

A team of researchers and volunteers recently completed a study of these microclimates in Virginia.

Reporter Emma Malinak wrote about it for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Click here for the Virginia Heat Watch study

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
