Cardinal Conversation: Microclimates in Virginia
When you hear the official temperature for your city and feel certain it's hotter than that at your house, you may be right.
Temperatures can vary significantly within a single locality depending on how much green space or pavement is nearby.
A team of researchers and volunteers recently completed a study of these microclimates in Virginia.
Reporter Emma Malinak wrote about it for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Click here for the Virginia Heat Watch study
