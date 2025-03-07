Protesters stand up for science

Scott Heysell is a professor of infectious disease and medicine at UVA, and he reports millions of dollars may be in jeopardy as the Trump Administration works to cut the federal budget.

UVA Communications Scott Heysell is a professor of infectious disease and director of the Center for Global Health Equity at UVA.

“It can be catastrophic in the sense that people will lose their jobs, experiments will stop," he explains, "and we’re concerned that patients, who are already benefitting from research, may not see the full benefit.”

UVA graduate student Isaiah Swann, whose research could lead to new treatments for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, adds that there are already fewer grants available for his work.

“Everyone is having a harder time seeing themselves staying in research if we continue to see this sort of attack on science.”

He and Heysell hope to see hundreds of fellow scientists at the federal building in Charlottesville Friday afternoon at 5.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.