Hundreds protest Trump, Musk and plans for a Tesla showroom in Cville

Demonstrators lined US Route 29 and Hydraulic Road, holding hand-made signs protesting everything from talk of a local Tesla store to immigration policy and federal government layoffs:

"It says Deport Elon. Make democracy real again. Stop the Coup! It says, Elon, go to Mars!’ ‘D-O-G-E – Department of Greedy Elon!’

Some protesters were angry – others afraid.

“I’m really scared for our country, and I don’t know what else to do. I used to work for the government, and I hate to see it destroyed. I think we need to stop the oligarchy from taking over our country and let our voices be heard. I couldn’t not be here. This is such an important moment. I’m afraid of all the damage and whether or not we’ll be able to undo it. We had 80 years of peace and prosperity, and they’re undoing it in weeks. It’s a way of letting people know that we don’t agree with what these two + are doing to our country. I feel like they’re heartless and cruel, and I don’t want to live in a country that’s heartless and cruel.”

So they chanted Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Elon Musk has got to go, and Sell your Tesla, dump your shares!