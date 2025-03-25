© 2025
Expert warns gardeners that a popular plant can be fatal to birds

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published March 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Red berries on the Heavenly Bamboo plant can be fatal to birds who mistakenly eat them.
Sandy Hausman
/
RadioIQ
Red berries on the Heavenly Bamboo plant can be fatal to birds who mistakenly eat them.

The Nandina plant – also known as Heavenly Bamboo – hails from Asia, growing there in all kinds of soil, light and temperatures.

“And that’s why it’s heavily favored by landscapers, because they’re going to put it in your yard, and it’s not going to die,” says Rivanna Master Gardener Leonora Crane.

Master gardener Leonora Crane poses in front of a Nandina bush found in her own suburban neighborhood.
Sandy Hausman
/
RadioIQ
Master gardener Leonora Crane poses in front of a Nandina bush found in her own suburban neighborhood.

But, she adds, it can kill birds, because its bright red berries contain cyanide.

“Researchers are the University of Georgia found a flock of cedar waxwings that were dead on the side of the road, and when they conducted an autopsy, they found damage to the internal organs consistent with cyanide poisoning.”

Nandina can also spread to Virginia forests, where Crane says it competes aggressively with native plants for nutrients and sunlight. If you see it, she says, pull it out, and replace it with something native.

“Even in small patches, every little bit helps, and especially with wildflowers that is something our native pollinators can use.”

And, of course, some of those plants will feed native birds or those migrating through Virginia.
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
