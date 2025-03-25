Youngkin wants to create a Gaming Commission; the General Assembly has already said no

Gambling and marijuana continue to vex the governor and members of the General Assembly.

In the last few years, Virginia has seen the arrival of casinos and online gambling – and even truck stop slot machines. That's why the governor has a budget amendment to create a new Gaming Commission.

"Given the rapid growth of gaming around Virginia, it is imperative that we establish a consolidated, coordinated, professional oversight," the governor said when he introduced his budget amendments earlier this week.

That's an argument that's familiar to the lawmaker who introduced unsuccessful legislation creating a Gaming Commission – Delegate Paul Krizek, a Democrat from Fairfax County.

"I would use that same argument for my other bill, which he did veto, which was on retail cannabis."

It’s currently legal to possess small amounts of marijuana in Virginia, although nobody has a license to sell it because there is no retail marketplace, and Youngkin vetoed the bill that would have created one.

"We have a situation where we have illegal cannabis out there and an unregulated, illicit market," Krizek explains. "And this would have created a well-regulated, retail adult-use only cannabis system that could even bring in upwards of 200 to 300 million dollars."

Krizek says the General Assembly has already rejected his bill creating a Gaming Commission, and he expects lawmakers will also reject this budget amendment when they consider it along with all the governor's other actions next week.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.