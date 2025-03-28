© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
McAfee Knob Trailhead pedestrian bridge opens

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright
Published March 28, 2025 at 2:11 PM EDT
The concrete and steel bridge allows hikers to safely cross Route 311 from the parking area to reach McAfee Knob.
Virginia Department of Transportation
/
V-DOT website
The concrete and steel bridge allows hikers to safely cross Route 311 from the parking area to reach McAfee Knob via the Appalachian Trail.

After years of discussion, planning and a year and a half of construction, the new pedestrian bridge that carries the Appalachian Trail over Route 311 in Roanoke County has opened. The trailhead leads to McAfee Knob, one of the most recognizable and photographed points on the trail.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman Jason Bond explains the purpose behind construction.

“Trail users can now cross over onto the Appalachian Trail more safely using the pedestrian bridge.”

The bridge is 90-feet long, eight feet wide, and has a clearance similar to an interstate highway to allow for standard commercial vehicles to pass underneath.

The completed bridge is not only functional, but Bond believes the aesthetics could make it a highly recognizable structure.

“I have a feeling it will be photographed quite a bit with all the visitors who come to the trail," he says. "I think the bridge is certainly attractive and unique. I think folks will probably include it in their photographs. And so, it has the potential to become iconic in our local community.”

The project cost $1.5 million and was completed using state and federal funding.
Craig Wright
Craig Wright hosts All Things Considered on Radio IQ.
