Virginia's Democratic Delegates blame ‘fear of Trump’ for Youngkin’s vetoes

Virginia’s Democratic members of the House of Delegates picked a specific target when trying to override vetoes by Governor Glenn Youngkin: Republicans’ alleged fear of revenge from President Donald Trump.

They were likely using Wednesday's reconvene session as an opportunity to stump ahead of this fall’s election, and to that end they stayed on message: "Republicans are afraid of Trump."

The phrase was repeated by Delegates Dan Helmer, Rip Sullivan, Adele McClure and Katrina Callsen defending their vetoed bills that would have limited access to certain guns and places you could bring them, allocated state funds for rural electric vehicle chargers, and expanded red flag laws to partners, not just spouses.

This “Republicans fear Donald Trump" message was also shared by House Speaker Don Scott.

“He’s ruining our country. He’s ruining our economy," Scott told Radio IQ during a break on the House floor. "Between him and Musk, they’re ruining... They have to figure out when are they gonna break away from him and right now they’re too terrified to break away, to even consider breaking away.”

Republicans in the chamber often laughed at the attack, and GOP Delegate Bobby Orrock pushed back on the concept entirely. He said Virginia elections are always influenced by national politics, and he and his colleagues will run on their values like they always do.

“We do what we think is right here and let Washington do what they’re gonna do," Orrock told Radio IQ. "I’m gonna run based on my service to the community and what I feel is in the best interest of the Commonwealth.”

The messaging didn’t work on their Republican counterparts; none of Youngkin’s vetoes were overridden. Voters will decide this fall when all 100 House of Delegates seats are up for grabs.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.