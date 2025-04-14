Balico withdraws application to build data centers in Pittsylvania County

Courtesy Coalition for the Protection of Pittsylvania County

Balico LLC, which originally proposed to build data centers and a gas fired power plant in Pittsylvania County, has withdrawn the application.

The company had asked Pittsylvania County planners to rezone a residential and agricultural property for the project, which would have included 12 data centers, and Virginia’s largest natural gas power plant. The data centers would have used at least 6 million gallons of water a day.

At the request of the Southern Environmental Law Center, Francesca Dominici, a researcher Harvard’s School of Public Health led a study exploring the health impacts of the proposed power plant. The study estimates the plant would emit at least 326.53 tons of fine particulate matter per year (PM2.5), which could cause heart attacks, pneumonia, cardiovascular issues, stroke or cancer.

Air pollution was one of the concerns that several residents near the property have voiced. "Air quality in the region inevitably will be impacted, no matter how it’s positioned, and no matter how many filters are in place," said Amanda Sink Wydner.

She said at a planning commission meeting in January, many residents voiced heated opposition. “It lasted around five hours, and people were literally pouring out of the auditorium and they had to bring in special seating,” Wydner described. At that meeting, planners voted unanimously to deny Balico's application for rezoning.

Some residents have voiced support for the project, including the mayor of Hurt, where Balico was planning to source its water from.

The Board of Supervisors was scheduled to consider Balico’s rezoning application Tuesday, April 15. After postponing the meeting twice already, Balico withdrew their application.

Robert Tucker, the chairman of the Pittsylvania Board of Supervisors, said despite the withdrawal, the board will still discuss the Balico project at their meeting.

According to Cardinal News, Balico said they are now exploring other uses for the land, including a residential subdivision on the property. The company may eventually consider building data centers on the site at a later date.

