Virginia Catholics mourn the loss of Pope Francis

Catholics around the world, and in Richmond, mourned the passing of Pope Francis Monday.

Mary Kate Aylward, with four-month-old Louie strapped to her chest, said her fondest memory of Francis comes from when he took the name of St. Francis of Assisi when he rose to the papacy in 2014.

“He was fierce in his love of poverty, the poor and the sick," Aylward said. "So, I think that was an incredible example and a challenge to all of us.”

Inside the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on VCU’s Monroe Park campus where Aylward had just participated in a mass honoring Francis, Bishop Barry Knestout spoke of the former pope’s strong faith as the head of the church.

“He lived to 88 years, he was certainly strong in faith and presence, in service of the church,” Knestout told parishioners.

Francis was the first ever Pope from the Jesuit order, a group of priests who focus on direct social and humanitarian work, often with a focus on the neediest.

Fr. Shay Auerbach, pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Southside Richmond and also a Jesuit, said he and his order lost a dear brother who greatly inspired him.

“I think Frances really helped us understand and made very clear for us the importance of walking with the marginalized, accompanying them, listening to them and seeing all as our sisters and brothers,” Auerbach said.

Auerbach added that the late Pope’s freedom with which he expressed his faith made him a unique head of the Catholic church.

“The resurrection makes us free. And following the lord in freedom is the most important thing. That we can do that in way that we can be true to ourselves and true to the one who gave his life for us and gives us new life.”

Many found Francis unique for his more progressive views. During an Italian television appearance in January the late Pope said he hoped God would forgive all saying of his own personal view "I like to think of hell as empty; I hope it is.”

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.