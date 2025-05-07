Pamunkey Reservation listed as one of the nation’s most endangered historic places

The Pamunkey have lived in this region for more than 15,000 years. Their reservation land, some 1,600 acres, was established in 1646. It’s likely the oldest inhabited reservation in the nation.

Federally recognized in 2016, the Tribe continues to practice their cultural heritage using the Pamunkey River for travel, fishing and commerce. They carry on traditional pottery-making using clay from the riverbanks.

But their heritage, their homes, church and museum are at risk. Scientists say the reservation could experience up to three feet of sea level rise in the next 75 years and has already lost land.

Assistant chief Warren Cook described the problem in a 2023 interview with Virginia Commonwealth University.

"The shoreline is eroding so bad," Cook explained. "And, right where I am, in 25 years it eroded over ten feet and was coming right up to my house."

Ronaldo Lopez / VCU Rice Rivers Center An aerial view of the Pamunkey Reservation.

And at the same time waters are rising, huge withdrawals of groundwater, including from by nearby WestRock paper mill is causing their lands to sink.

The National Trust uses their annual list to raise awareness about the threats facing some of the nation's most important places. The Tribe is seeking support to expand resilience efforts already underway.

The French Broad and Swananoa River Corridors in western North Carolina are also included on the 2025 list. They were heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.