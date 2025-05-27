Colorful mural adds to renaissance at Roanoke's Melrose Plaza

Local artist Bryce Cobbs’ work has been nationally recognized and his many murals can be seen throughout Roanoke. But his latest project, which will adorn the exterior of The Market on Melrose, was something he knew had to be a part of.

“This is my home. I live in Northwest. I grew up here. I pass this building all the time. I’m just jumping at any chance I get to kinda use my art to give back to the community,” says Cobbs with obvious heartfelt affection for his neighborhood.

Craig Wright The community has had direct involvement in the project, from input on concept to painting of the mural.

Cobbs’ concept for the art, entitled “Rooted in Joy”, came after an online survey asked for input from the community.

Cobbs says, “A lot of people wanted to see something really colorful, so I knew I had to come out here with a lot of color. It took a few weeks to kinda get through it all and come up with something that I felt represented the area and that came from my heart.”

Not only did the community provide input for the concept, but volunteers will also take brushes in hand to help with the actual painting.

Market on Melrose’s director Amanda Napier says the mural is providing the neighborhood with a symbol of pride and unity, “It’s for everyone to come together and just have fun and a part of this great thing that we’re doing for this community.”

Craig Wright Nationally recognized artist Bryce Cobbs lives in the neighborhood and is the creative force behind the mural.

Eighteen-year-old Chaney Jones is one of the volunteer painters. And what she lacks in art experience, she more than makes up with in exuberance.

Chaney interrupts herself mid-sentence, “I don’t really have a lot of artistic experience... Well, yes I do. The day before yesterday was my artistic experience!”

Though the project will be completed over the next several weeks, Cobbs says the sense of community the mural creates will endure, “When they drive by, they can just say ‘that mark right there or that leaf – I did that leaf! I’m on the wall, too. I’m a part of it.’ And that’s what this whole project is about is just making sure that the whole community is represented.”

