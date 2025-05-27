© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Four universities across Virginia say at least 183 research grants have been cut

RADIO IQ | By Roxy Todd
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT

At least 183 federal research grants have been terminated or issued stop work orders across four Virginia Universities under the Trump administration.

Funding for these grants represents more than $232 million. This number is about $60 million higher than what Radio IQ reported last week, after George Mason University released new information. That university says they are appealing the termination of eight federal grants.

Other universities affected by cuts to research include The University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Virginia Commonwealth University, according to information provided to Radio IQ from the schools. Grants covering a range of topics are affected, including biomedical research, nursing, and education.

Tags
News Local News
Roxy Todd
Roxy Todd is Radio IQ's New River Valley Bureau Chief.
See stories by Roxy Todd
Related Content