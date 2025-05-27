Four universities across Virginia say at least 183 research grants have been cut

At least 183 federal research grants have been terminated or issued stop work orders across four Virginia Universities under the Trump administration.

Funding for these grants represents more than $232 million. This number is about $60 million higher than what Radio IQ reported last week, after George Mason University released new information. That university says they are appealing the termination of eight federal grants.

Other universities affected by cuts to research include The University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Virginia Commonwealth University, according to information provided to Radio IQ from the schools. Grants covering a range of topics are affected, including biomedical research, nursing, and education.

