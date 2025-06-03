The late Congressman Gerry Connolly gets one more legislative victory

Governor Glenn Youngkin has set a special election on September 9th to fill the seat open due to the death of Gerry Connolly. The news comes on a day when the House is considering one final bill from the late congressman.

Congressman Gerry Connolly is having one final victory in the House of Representatives this week with the approval of the Gerry Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act. The bill was renamed for the late congressman the day he died last month, and it has bipartisan support including from Republican Congressman James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

"Many of the committee colleagues found Gerry Connolly to be a partner and a friend," Comer says. "Esophageal cancer is one of the deadliest and fastest growing cancer diagnoses among Americans today. The symptoms are often overlooked or misdiagnosed leading to late detection and limited treatment options."

The bill encourages research into preventative treatments, and will be the final legislative win for Connolly.

"I'm sure he would want to tell everyone here to continue fighting like hell to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves, defend the rights of every American and bring accountability and transparency to power," says Congressman Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

The vote in the House comes on the same day that Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election declaring September 9th as the date to fill the seat. Seven candidates have already launched campaigns for the Northern Virginia congressional seat and more candidates could jump in before the filing deadline next month.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.