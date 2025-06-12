© 2025
Dozens of communities in the Commonwealth plan No Kings protest

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
No Kings protests are planned in Roanoke, Richmond, Charlottesville, Staunton, Orange and many other communities in the Commonwealth.
Sandy Hausman
/
Radio IQ
No Kings Day protests are planned in Roanoke, Richmond, Charlottesville, Staunton, Orange and many other communities in the Commonwealth.

About 50 communities across the Commonwealth are gearing up for No Kings Day – a protest against Trump administration policies. From noon until 2 on Saturday, organizer Dan Doernberg says Charlottesville will rally at the Stonefield Shopping Center.

“It is supposed to be a hot day, and there may be a little bit of rain, but people are quite motivated, and we’re expecting a large crowd.”

He predicts the event will be peaceful.

“We have teams of marshals in vests, and we have walkie talkies. We have had some training in de-escalation tactics.”

Earlier in the day a local theater company will perform on the downtown mall before Senator Mark Warner hosts a town hall at 10 in the Jefferson Theater.
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
