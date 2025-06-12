Dozens of communities in the Commonwealth plan No Kings protest

About 50 communities across the Commonwealth are gearing up for No Kings Day – a protest against Trump administration policies. From noon until 2 on Saturday, organizer Dan Doernberg says Charlottesville will rally at the Stonefield Shopping Center.

“It is supposed to be a hot day, and there may be a little bit of rain, but people are quite motivated, and we’re expecting a large crowd.”

He predicts the event will be peaceful.

“We have teams of marshals in vests, and we have walkie talkies. We have had some training in de-escalation tactics.”

Earlier in the day a local theater company will perform on the downtown mall before Senator Mark Warner hosts a town hall at 10 in the Jefferson Theater.