Cville woman hopes to ensure peaceful protest through dance

Some years ago, when flash mobs were a thing, movement instructor Susan McCulley produced a few of them, and now she’s back with a new video online. She’s showing people her dance moves in preparation for a mass movement to express displeasure with Donald Trump’s administration.

“There’s definitely some nerves and some tension and some emotion – anger and fear, so all of those things, when we move together can be transformed in some way.”

There is, she says, a technical term of that.

“There’s a sociologist who in the early 20th century coined the term collective effervescence, which is the sensation that happens when people move together, and this has been happening across time, across culture, forever.”

McCulley will lead the crowd at 29 and Hydraulic Road at 1:30 and 2:30 – accompanied by the Doobie Brothers’ Taking It to the Streets, John Batiste’s Freedom and Stevie Wonder’s Faith. I’m Sandy Hausman.

