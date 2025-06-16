Cardinal Conversation: A new (wireless) path for rural internet access
The Trump Administration has made a change to a federal program that supports internet access expansion and the effect on Virginia will be significant.
The Broadband Equity and Access Program was created in 2021 to promote the build out of fiber broadband internet to underserved areas. The Department of Commerce had approved Virginia's 1.4-billion dollar plan under the program and the state starting taking bids from internet providers in December.
Tad Dickens is covering this story for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.