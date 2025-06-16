Cville protesters line a half mile of highway on No Kings Day

Protestors held signs reading, among other things, No Kings Since 1776, No Crown for a Clown, Who Would Jesus Deport and Courage in Contagious. We asked demonstrators why they wanted to be there.

“I’m here to stand up for our country, the law and the constitution.”

“Because I like a federal government that’s functional.”

“The way the immigrants have been treated. The rights that he’s taking away from women, and we shouldn’t have a bully as our leader.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ This 87-year-old woman (right) and her companion said they were heartbroken by the way the Trump administration had treated immigrants.

“Because what they’re doing to our government and citizens is wrong! It’s morally wrong, it’s financially wrong. We should tax these billionaires back down to reality.”

“There’s no foreign aid any longer. We’re not helping people.”

"I just have to stand up for the constitution, and today’s the day to do it.

"I am in healthcare, and I’m appalled at RFK and what is going on in addition to the Trump shenanigans. There’s just no better way to put it. There’s just nothing else left to do, and I can’t sit at home and be quiet.

"We need to speak, and we need to speak loud. I’m glad to see the impeachment signs."

"He’s a disgrace to the country. I travel the world, and everybody hates him."

"I wanted to be here to be part of letting the world know that the United States is not behind this guy – that the citizens of the United States are for peace and for justice – not for the lawlessness that he stands for."

"I think it’s just so important to show up in numbers, because the like-minded people here will take heart, and people who might be a little bit on the fence will see how many people are concerned about this."

“He is so corrupt, and it’s making me insane. He’s destroying the federal government.”

“Where are we going to get all this food we have – these vegetables. Where does it come from? Immigrants. And we’re all immigrants I’m 87 years old, and this just breaks my heart.

“If peaceful protest doesn’t work, and we’re just going to watch the military being exercised against our citizens, we don’t have a lot of options.”

“I’ve got five grandchildren to grow up with this mess. We’ve got to get it straightened out.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ A woman and her 22-year-old daughter protest legal impediments to women's reproductive rights.

One woman, dressed in a costume from the dark novel and TV series The Handmaid’s Tale, came with her two daughters.

”With the stripping of Roe and the stripping of votes and all the other legislation that’s coming down to restrict our reproductive rights, it’s terrifying to have young daughters now and to see what their future holds, so everybody’s got to stay strong. We’ve got to do something.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Virginia's senior U.S. senator, Mark Warner, addresses a town hall in Charlottesville on No Kings Day.

Earlier in the day, Senator Mark Warner held a town hall where locals attacked him for voting too often with Republicans. Warner said he was elected to represent all Virginians but made it clear he’s fighting to stop what Donald Trump calls his big beautiful bill. The Senator used profanity several times during a 90-minute gathering – then apologized. A member of the audience told him to stop apologizing – that he should be swearing more often.

Crystal Abbe Graham / Augusta Free Press The Augusta Free Press estimated 1,500 people were on hand for a No Kings rally in Staunton Saturday.

