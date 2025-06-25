Local residents protest ICE at Chesterfield County courthouse

Reports of more than a dozen people being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the Chesterfield County courthouse have led to protests in the Richmond suburb.

About two dozen people showed up across two protests at the Chesterfield County courthouse Wednesday morning. At least 15 people had been removed from the facility since late last week, and that has drawn backlash from those concerned about President Donald Trump’s effort to remove those who are in the country without legal authorization.

On one side of the sprawling justice complex, near where those detained by ICE are believed to be held before transport, protestors armed with a bull horn and plenty of water chanted…

“El pueblo unido jamás será vencido,” they said. “The people united will never be defeated."

And over to the other side of the complex, activists and faith leaders spoke out against the presence of federal officials.

“When ICE conducts raids in courthouses, we do more than just dispute legal proceedings, we undermine the very foundation of due process, a principle enshrined in the constitution that guarantees fair treatment under the law,” Nicole Martin, President of the Chesterfield County NAACP, told the small crowd.

She was joined by Chesterfield County Clerk Amanda Pohl, who shared concerns about how ICE may impact those seeking justice.

“We are committed to serving every member of the public, regardless of immigration status, with respect, professionalism and confidentiality," Pohl said. "We do not inquire about immigration status, and we do not report to ICE.”

Pohl is not alone in her concerns; Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard told the Virginia Scope Tuesday that “victims will have their justice denied” if crimes are not reported or witnesses are afraid to appear in court.

At least one additional person was detained while Wednesday’s protests occurred; a man who showed up to pay a fine for running a stoplight was taken by ICE according to Pohl.

