Senate Democrats vote down more Youngkin college board appointees

Thursday’s Senate Privileges and Elections Committee was nearly over before it started.

Committee Chair Senator Aaron Rouse gaveled in the meeting, allowed a vote on a handful of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s nominees to the boards of George Mason, UVA and VMI, and then gaveled out.

Democrats in the majority voted down the nominees, it was the second such vote in an ongoing fight between the chamber and Youngkin in the governor’s final months in office.

The board appointment saga started off in June when the same committee voted down another batch of Youngkin appointees.

Members of college Boards of Visitors have broad decision-making power over the system's the govern. Rouse said, then as he did now, that Democrats in leadership were worried about the politicization of Virginia’s colleges.

“We have a responsibility to continue to protect our colleges and universities from outside political operatives,” Rouse told reporters after the meeting.

In a statement released after the meeting, Rouse pointed to the Department of Justice's ongoing "baseless" investigation into George Mason's President Gregory Washington as part of his concerns.

"It's about dismantling public education to advance a partisan agenda," he said.

Among nominees in the first denied batch was conservative firebrand and former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli. This time around fewer names stood out, but Rouse and leaderships’ concerns remained.

In Virginia a governor appoints someone to such a seat, and they serve until approved— or not— by the General Assembly. Traditionally few, if any, gubernatorial appointees are denied making this summer’s exercise all the more dramatic.

Democrats were likely emboldened to block more appointees after a state judge sided with them in an effort to block Youngkin’s nominees from serving in June. Republicans, with Attorney General Jason Miyares backing them, are appealing that decision to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

In that suit, against the rectors of some state colleges who would otherwise allow the newly appointed members to sit, Youngkin has claimed both chambers must vote on a nominee, even if it is to vote them down.

In an amicus brief authored on behalf of Senate Republicans they argue similarly, and that the lower court’s bowing to their Democratic counterparts only seeks to “impose, at the behest of a minority, heretofore unknown judicial limits on the legislative process for considering gubernatorial nominees.”

Republican Senator Glen Sturtevant voted in favor of the nominees both times and took issue with the lack of debate during Thursday's hearing.

“These folks have put themselves forward to serve in uncompensated positions,” Sturtevant said. “They’re being voted down without any explanation whatsoever.”

In a statement, Youngkin blasted Senate Democrats for “blatant partisanship that damages our great universities.”

“Let’s be clear, these eight Senate Democrats are damaging Virginia’s great institutions of higher education,” the governor said. “Removing these talented, experienced, and dedicated volunteer board members is an unprecedented breach of public trust.”

In a letter sent to Youngkin following the meeting, Senate Democrats asked the Governor to suspend further nominations until he’s consulted with those who must approve them.

“Our universities face mounting challenges, including potential federal investigations and pressure from the new Trump Administration's Department of Justice, threats to our international student admissions, and research dollars,” the letter, signed by Senate President Louise Lucas, Majority Leader Scott Surovell and Caucus Chair Mamie Locke, reads.

They also point to the ouster of UVA President Jim Ryan following pressure from Trump’s Department of Justice.

“Rather than providing these institutions with the stable, experienced governance they desperately need to navigate these turbulent waters, your appointments have often introduced additional controversy and division and abdicated their responsibilities,” Senate Democrats said.

While a Youngkin spokesperson couldn't say whether or not the governor would heed their warning, it's also unlikely Youngkin will stop appointing individuals to posts considering the lasting impact they could have on state colleges.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.