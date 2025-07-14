© 2025
Cardinal Conversation: Virginia' s first "baby box"

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:29 AM EDT

Virginia's first baby box has been installed in a parking garage at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It will allow parents in crisis to legally surrender a newborn infant in a safe, monitored environment.

Virginia is one of twenty states where baby boxes are legal.

Cardinal News health care reporter Emily Schabacher covered this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
