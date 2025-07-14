Cardinal Conversation: Virginia' s first "baby box"
Virginia's first baby box has been installed in a parking garage at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It will allow parents in crisis to legally surrender a newborn infant in a safe, monitored environment.
Virginia is one of twenty states where baby boxes are legal.
Cardinal News health care reporter Emily Schabacher covered this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.