21 people displaced in Russell County after flooding

It’s estimated that 21 people in Southwest Virginia have been displaced after flooding over the weekend poured into homes, according to Russell County Emergency Management Coordinator Jess Powers. The community of Dante, which is pronounced Daint, was particularly hard hit.

Powers said, to his knowledge, most homeowners in this region do not have flood insurance. “It’s too expensive. This is a very poor, rural community, which doesn’t have a lot of services."

Powers said rescuers from several fire and EMS departments across the region helped evacuate dozens of people from their homes. Swiftwater teams were able to save three people who were caught in the fast-moving water.

Powers said several different storms hit the area throughout the weekend, making it difficult to assess the scope of the damage.

"It was continuous throughout the weekend," Powers said. "We’ve had periods of rain, when water would go down, come back up, go down, come back up.”

Powers said local officials are now starting to assess the damage. “And then we’ll go from there.”

Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith visited Dante Sunday to survey the damage. “I viewed significant structural damages to homes and businesses as well as roads and culverts and the resulting debris,” Griffith said in an emailed statement.

“While there, I saw Virginia Department of Transportation road crews working to repair damage and volunteers coming to the aid of those impacted by the floods. I am committed to working with state and local partners to see what avenues are available and what tools are at our disposal to help impacted individuals," Griffith said.

Flooding also hit the Galax area over the weekend where rescue crews saved seven people and four pets from high waters.

