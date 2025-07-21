© 2025
Cardinal Conversation: Solar incentives face uncertain future in Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published July 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

One financial incentive for buying solar energy panels is ending and another could be at risk in Virginia. The budget and tax bill recently passed by Congress eliminates the federal tax credit for residential solar panels, and Virginia regulators are considering a request to lower the billing credit homeowners receive for generating their own power.

Matt Busse is covering these stories for Cardinal News, and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
