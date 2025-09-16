Eli Lilly announces manufacturing plant near Richmond

Pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly announced a new manufacturing plant in Goochland County Tuesday.

The plant will employ about 650 people when it's fully operational, according to an announcement from the governor's office. At an announcement in Richmond Tuesday morning, company CEO Dave Ricks said the plant will manufacture advanced cancer therapies. Lilly considered some 400 proposals from dozens of states before choosing Virginia, Ricks said.

Here is the complete announcement from Governor Glenn Youngkin's office:

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Eli Lilly and Company, a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation is moving forward with plans for a $5 billion state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will generate 650 high-wage jobs and 1,800 construction jobs at the West Creek Business Park in Goochland County. Lilly’s announcement reflects a significant expansion beyond original plans for a $2.148 billion investment, creating 468 jobs. The project positions Virginia as a cornerstone of America’s domestic pharmaceutical supply chain, producing both critical drug components and finished medicines.

“Lilly is one of the world’s great innovators, and I want to thank them for this significant commitment to Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This new facility in Goochland County will create 650 great jobs, along with 1,800 construction jobs, and deliver some of the most advanced medicines in Lilly’s portfolio, powered by the unmatched talent of our Virginia workforce. By expanding manufacturing capacity here in the United States, we are strengthening our economy, securing America’s critical pharmaceutical supply chain, and positioning Virginia to lead in the industries that will drive innovation for generations to come.”

“Our investment in Virginia underscores our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing – creating high-quality jobs, strengthening communities, and advancing the health and well-being of Americans nationwide,” said Lilly Chair and CEO David A. Ricks. “By expanding our domestic capacity, we’re building a secure, resilient supply chain that delivers for patients today and supports the breakthrough medicines of tomorrow.”

“For nearly 150 years, Eli Lilly and Company has worked to address the medical mysteries others considered impossible. Today, Virginia is joining them on that mission,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “With this investment, Lilly isn’t just bringing great jobs and new facilities; they are bringing the promise of a healthier future for all Americans.”

The new site will be the company’s first dedicated, fully integrated active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product plant for Lilly’s emerging bioconjugate platform and monoclonal antibody portfolio. These treatments are primarily used to treat cancer but are being explored for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. The company has committed to more than $50 billion in new manufacturing investments since 2020 with plans to build four new manufacturing facilities in the United States with locations to be announced before the end of 2025. The Goochland project represents one of these four projects for which new sites are being selected.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lilly to the Goochland business community,” said Goochland County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Winfree. “The West Creek Business Park has long been recognized as one of the premier business destinations in our region. It grows even stronger as we officially welcome Eli Lilly as its newest corporate resident — a company whose presence will bring jobs, investment, and innovation to our community. Their investment is proof of both Virginia’s and Goochland’s appeal as a great place to do business.”

“Lilly’s decision to expand into Virginia marks a significant investment in the Commonwealth’s economic future,” said Delegate Luke Torian, chair of the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission. “With Virginia’s strategic advantages and highly skilled workforce, this new facility will generate tremendous opportunities for job creation and continued long-term economic growth in Virginia’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Lilly to the Commonwealth of Virginia and Goochland County,” said Senator Louise Lucas, vice chair of the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission. “Their decision to build a major pharmaceutical manufacturing facility here is a powerful testament to the strategic investments Virginia has made in the biopharma and life sciences sectors, positioning our state as a destination for global leaders in pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

Lilly is a nearly 150-year-old pharmaceutical company based in Indianapolis, Indiana. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, more than 22,000 employees are based in the United States. Lilly has manufacturing facilities located in nine countries, including U.S.-based facilities in Indiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Puerto Rico.

“As the first Congressman in Goochland County history, I am excited to welcome Lilly to Goochland County and Virginia’s Fifth District,” said Congressman John McGuire. “Lilly’s $5 billion investment will create hundreds of high-paying jobs in the Fifth District, as well as provide much needed resiliency and security for our pharmaceutical manufacturing supply chain. This will benefit Virginians and patients across the United States. Goochland County is the perfect location for this new facility, and the investment will create long-term economic growth in the Commonwealth. I thank Governor Youngkin, Goochland County, and Lilly for making this investment a reality.”

“The decision by Lilly to invest billions of dollars in Virginia underscores the ‘open for business’ posture of our Commonwealth,” said Senator Luther Cifers. “I applaud the work of Governor Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission, and Goochland County in securing this project. Goochland’s common-sense, citizen-engaging approach to local government has made it such a great place to live and work, and this is yet another success marker in its incredible journey. I congratulate all involved and welcome Lilly to the 10th Senate District!”

“This is a major win for Goochland County and the entire Commonwealth,” said Delegate David Owen. “Eli Lilly’s investment will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs, strengthen our local economy, and further cement Virginia as a leader in innovation and manufacturing. I’m proud that Goochland will be home to a facility that develops life-saving treatments while creating new opportunities for our families and workforce.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Goochland County and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Lilly will be eligible to receive an MEI Commission-approved special appropriation of up to $130 million based on an investment of more than $2.148 billion and the creation of 468 jobs, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly.

“Lilly’s decision to locate its first Virginia biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Goochland County is exciting news,” said Dominion Energy Virginia President and Executive Vice President of Utility Operations Edward H. Baine. “Dominion Energy Virginia is honored to partner with Lilly for its long-term success in the region. We look forward to providing the reliable, affordable, increasingly clean energy needed for Lilly to successfully reach new markets and deliver innovative medicines to patients.”

“We applaud the efforts of Lilly, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Goochland County and the Virginia General Assembly to make this incredible investment in Virginia a reality,” said Columbia Gas of Virginia President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Montague. “Columbia Gas of Virginia stands ready to provide dependable, safe and reliable natural gas service needed to help energize Lilly’s new facility, and we’re proud to continue to play a key role in economic development efforts such as this one across the Commonwealth.”

“Lilly’s choice to invest in Virginia is a powerful endorsement of the strategic efforts and substantial investments we’ve made in the Richmond region to cultivate a robust and resilient workforce ecosystem,” said Elizabeth Creamer, vice president of workforce development at Community College Workforce Alliance, a division of Brightpoint and Reynolds Community Colleges. “We are fully prepared to support Lilly with the world-class talent and training resources essential for long-term success.”

Support for Lilly’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups and expansions through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation. To establish a globally recognized biopharmaceutical training system, all training and education, including community colleges and universities, will be aligned with international best practices and standards.

