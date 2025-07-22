Roanoke logperch removed from Endangered Species List

A fish found only in a few streams in Virginia and North Carolina is no longer in danger of extinction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Roanoke logperch was removed from the Endangered Species List on Monday.

The species was limited to just 14 streams when it was listed as an endangered species in 1989. Since then, federal regulators say conservation and habitat restoration efforts have more than doubled its range.

The Roanoke logperch's endangered status was frequently cited by opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. They were concerned the pipeline's construction would degrade some of the streams that are home to the Roanoke logperch.

Here is the complete announcement from USFWS:

After reviewing the best available science, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has determined the Roanoke logperch — a large freshwater darter — is no longer at risk of extinction and will be removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife.

When the Roanoke logperch was listed as endangered in 1989, it was found in 14 streams. Since then, aquatic restoration efforts have created more suitable habitat, and monitoring has identified additional populations. By 2019, the species had more than doubled its range, occupying 31 streams across Virginia’s upper Roanoke, Smith, Pigg, Otter, and Nottoway River systems, Goose Creek, and North Carolina’s Dan, Mayo, Smith River systems and Big Beaver Island Creek.

With support from the Service’s National Fish Passage Program, Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement funds, the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program and contributions from additional partners, multiple obsolete dams and barriers were removed in Virginia and North Carolina — reconnecting hundreds of miles of Roanoke logperch habitat. Nationally, the Fish Passage Program has facilitated the removal of more than 3,400 barriers, restoring access to more than 61,000 miles of stream habitat.

“The recovery and delisting of the Roanoke logperch is proof that conservation works best when it’s locally driven, science-based and free of unnecessary federal red tape,” said Principal Deputy Director Justin “J” Shirley. “This success story shows how private landowners, states and communities can lead the way in protecting species while promoting economic growth and responsible use of our natural resources.”

Improved connectivity not only benefits aquatic species such as the Roanoke logperch but also strengthens the communities that depend on these waterways. Removing dams enhances river habitat and water quality, lowers the risk of flooding in nearby areas, and expands opportunities for recreation such as canoeing, kayaking, and fishing.

The Roanoke logperch is known as the king of the darters because of its large size relative to others in the typically diminutive family. These fish grow to six inches long, on average, have strongly patterned fins and can be identified by the orange band on their dorsal fins. Roanoke logperch have noticeably bulbous snouts, which they use to overturn small pebbles and shells when hunting for invertebrates.

This delisting would not be possible without close collaborative partnerships between the Service, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, private conservation associations and landowners along the watershed.

The final rule will be available for public inspection Monday, July 21, 2025, at www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/current and will publish in the Federal Register on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at www.federalregister.gov and www.regulations.gov. The rule can be found by searching under docket number FWS–R5–ES–2023–0181.

Read the full ruling from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service