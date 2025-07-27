Ruling on university appointments lawsuit expected this week

A Fairfax County judge is set to rule this week on whether former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and a handful of other Republican appointments can continue to serve on boards of visitors governing higher ed across Virginia.

Lawyers for the current attorney general argued in court Friday that a Senate committee cannot reject appointments. Instead, they say the entire General Assembly must vote on the nominees.

"It's nonsense. It's not what the Constitution requires. It's not how the General Assembly has ever operated," Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said after Friday's hearing.

"It's consistent with their political objectives, which is to try to maintain thoroughly partisan majorities on various operating boards for the last dying gasp of this lame duck administration so it can do the bidding of its MAGA overlords in DC."

The stakes could not be higher, says George Mason University professor Bethany Letiecq.

"Faculty feel their academic freedom rights are being violated," Letiecq said Friday, "that we're being silenced on a host of issues. Look, we've got international students who are now absolutely fearful of experiencing retribution for things they might say in a classroom."

Senate Democrats are seeking an injunction preventing the controversial appointments from serving on the boards at George Mason, UVA and VMI. Although the judge is expected to rule this week, both sides say they're ready for an appeal.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.