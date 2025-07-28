Cardinal Conversation: What's driving up syphilis cases in Virgnia?
A disease once considered all but eradicated is becoming more prevalent nationally and in Virginia.
Cases of congenital syphilis, in which a child gets the infection from its mother in the womb, were up 66% in the state last year.
In Southwest Virginia, cases of early syphilis, the most contagious stage of the disease, rose 79% in the three-year period ending in 2024.
Cardinal News health reporter Emily Schabacher is covering this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.
