Virginia rail trails look to expand mileage and economic impact

Just over 50 miles of trail winds south from Richmond. And there’s a push to extend the Virginia Capital Trail to Colonial Williamsburg.

Cat Anthony is executive director ﻿of Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. She says the path has spurred local economies and some housing’s sprung up alongside it in Richmond and Henrico County.

"One of the things that happens with trails is property values can go up," Anthony says. "And so, on average, property values can go up 3 to 4%."

In addition to environmental issues, a 2021 state feasibility study looked at how a proposed trail in the Shenandoah Valley from Front Royal to Broadway would interact with historic districts and already established housing.

Greg Lindsey is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota who’s studied the economic effects of rail-trail development. He says in some cities, a variety of factors contribute to the impact new trails can have.

"I think that asking now, 'who potentially could be adversely affected and how do we address their interest — and how do we engage them in the process?' I think they're all important things to do," Lindsey says.

Though he hasn’t considered the 48-mile trail’s potential impact on housing. Shenandoah County Supervisor Tim Taylor says he’s worked to address residents’ questions on the project. Overall, he sees potential for the trail to bolster local transportation options and tourism.

In 2023 the state allocated $35 million for the Shenandoah trail, while Anthony's currently looking to raise funds for the Williamsburg project.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.