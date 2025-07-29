Judge sides with Senate Democrats, bars appointees from joining university boards

A judge has sided with Virginia Senate Democrats in their lawsuit over appointments to university boards.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, a Fairfax County judge barred several appointees named by the governor from joining the boards of visitors at George Mason University, the University of Virginia and Virginia Military Institute. The appointments were rejected by a Senate committee on June 9th.

The governor’s office argued the appointments can only be rejected by the whole General Assembly. But the judge found the committee’s action sufficient to represent the Senate’s refusal to confirm, under the Virginia Constitution.

The case is likely to be appealed.

In a statement, State Senate President Louise Lucas noted that universities are facing increasing pressure from the Trump administration. "This isn’t just about who sits on a board," Lucas said. "It’s about whether the future of Virginia’s colleges and universities will be guided by educators and experts, or hijacked by Trump, Youngkin, and their MAGA allies.”

