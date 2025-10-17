Musician and disability rights activist Gaelynn Lea to perform in Blacksburg and Charlottesville next week

Musician and disability rights activist Gaelynn Lea will perform in Blacksburg on Monday evening, along with a group of classical musicians called the Music Inclusion Ensemble.

Gaelynn Lea fell in love with music when she was in the 4th grade, when an orchestra played at her school. A music teacher recognized she had a perfect musical ear, and helped her play the violin.

“If a person with disabilities is raised in a supportive environment, creativity can be, and should be I think, a really big part of your life,” Lea said. “Because you’re always looking at like, 'Well how can I do this that works for me?'”

Lea has a physical condition that makes her unable to hold a violin on her shoulder. She plays it in front of her like a cello, and uses her bow in a way that makes a rich sound. She won NPR’s Tiny Desk concert in 2016. As a touring musician, she met other artists with disabilities who told her about barriers many performers face. Stages and backstage access aren’t always accessible, so disabled musicians often have limited options on venues they can perform.

“I was 31 before I ever saw another disabled performer,” Lea said.

She writes original songs that are influenced by classical music and folk songs, and said she hopes to play music that conveys both beauty and sadness.

“You know, even right now, there’s a lot going on in the world, and it is really hard I think to remember that at the same time, there’s a lot of beauty and people doing really beautiful things,” Lea said. “I want to acknowledge that both things are true in my work. And hopefully that helps other people to kind of persevere when things are feeling really bleak.”

She’ll perform at the Virginia Tech Center for the Arts Monday, October 20th at 7:30 p.m. alongside other musicians with disabilities in the Music Inclusion Ensemble.

“I just really want people to feel like anyone can go to this show, you could bring your kids, you can be any age,” Lea said. “Like it’s a really, really positive, fun group, and the music is awesome because they’re just super talented.”

The performance cost $5. Lea will also be in Charlottesville on Friday October 24th performing at the Offbeat Roadhouse.

